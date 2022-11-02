From Bereavement to Fight

This documentary gives a look without prejudice into Down syndrome, exposing families and individuals with Down syndrome. Parents discloses their experiences from the moment the doctors tell them that their babies have Down syndrome and how they supersede their initial rejection by the feeling of the motherhood and parenthood. But the most important, the director and writer shows how the patients with Down syndrome may succeed in their lives, dancing, practicing sports, reading and even loving and getting married.
