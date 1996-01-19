Seth Gecko and his younger brother Richard are on the run after a bloody bank robbery in Texas. They escape across the border into Mexico and will be home-free the next morning, when they pay off the local kingpin. They just have to survive 'from dusk till dawn' at the rendezvous point, which turns out to be a Hell of a strip joint.
|George Clooney
|Seth Gecko
|Quentin Tarantino
|Richard Gecko
|Harvey Keitel
|Jacob Fuller
|Juliette Lewis
|Kate Fuller
|Ernest Liu
|Scott Fuller
|Salma Hayek
|Santanico Pandemonium
