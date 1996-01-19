1996

From Dusk Till Dawn

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 19th, 1996

Studio

Los Hooligans Productions

Seth Gecko and his younger brother Richard are on the run after a bloody bank robbery in Texas. They escape across the border into Mexico and will be home-free the next morning, when they pay off the local kingpin. They just have to survive 'from dusk till dawn' at the rendezvous point, which turns out to be a Hell of a strip joint.

Cast

George ClooneySeth Gecko
Quentin TarantinoRichard Gecko
Harvey KeitelJacob Fuller
Juliette LewisKate Fuller
Ernest LiuScott Fuller
Salma HayekSantanico Pandemonium

Images

