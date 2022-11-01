1958

From Hell to Texas

  • Western

Release Date

May 31st, 1958

Studio

20th Century Fox

The naive cowboy Tod Lohman accidentally kills the son of the powerful land baron Hunter Boyd. Tod runs for his life, pursued by the dead man's vengeful brothers. Tod shelters on the ranch of Amos Bradley and he falls in love with his daughter Juanita. However, Tod is concerned that he'll eventually have to leave when his pursuers catch up with him.

Cast

Diane VarsiJuanita Bradley
Chill WillsAmos Bradley
Dennis HopperTom Boyd
Jay C. FlippenJake Leffertfinger
MargoMrs. Bradley
John LarchHal Carmody

