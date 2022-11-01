From Hell to Texas

The naive cowboy Tod Lohman accidentally kills the son of the powerful land baron Hunter Boyd. Tod runs for his life, pursued by the dead man's vengeful brothers. Tod shelters on the ranch of Amos Bradley and he falls in love with his daughter Juanita. However, Tod is concerned that he'll eventually have to leave when his pursuers catch up with him.
|Diane Varsi
|Juanita Bradley
|Chill Wills
|Amos Bradley
|Dennis Hopper
|Tom Boyd
|Jay C. Flippen
|Jake Leffertfinger
|Margo
|Mrs. Bradley
|John Larch
|Hal Carmody
View Full Cast >