From Hell To Victory follows the relationship of six friends throughout the Second World War. They meet in a cafe in Paris on 24th August 1939 and agree to meet there on the same day every year. The war however takes them on their own individual path's and keeping their friendship throughout proves complicated.
|George Peppard
|Brett Rosson
|George Hamilton
|Maurice Bernard
|Horst Buchholz
|Jürgen Dietrich (as Horst Bucholz)
|Anny Duperey
|Fabienne
|Jean-Pierre Cassel
|Dick Sanders (as Jean Pierre Cassel)
|Capucine
|Nicole Levine
