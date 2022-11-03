1979

From Hell to Victory

  • Action
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 18th, 1979

Studio

José Frade Producciones Cinematográficas

From Hell To Victory follows the relationship of six friends throughout the Second World War. They meet in a cafe in Paris on 24th August 1939 and agree to meet there on the same day every year. The war however takes them on their own individual path's and keeping their friendship throughout proves complicated.

Cast

George PeppardBrett Rosson
George HamiltonMaurice Bernard
Horst BuchholzJürgen Dietrich (as Horst Bucholz)
Anny DupereyFabienne
Jean-Pierre CasselDick Sanders (as Jean Pierre Cassel)
CapucineNicole Levine

