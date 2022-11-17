From Texas to Arbúcies

Not Available

A cowboy from Texas arrives, guitar in hand, in the rural home where the musicians from the more adventurous and unpredictable folk group in Catalonia live together in harmony and happiness. They are: Will Johnson, the guest, charismatic leader of Centro-matic and South San Gabriel. And his hosts, Animic, the ones that open the doors of their lives and their rehearsal space for a couple of weeks. Together they prepare for a tour around Spain sponsored by the PopArb Festival. Director Raul Cuevas is the respectful witness of an experience that intertwine music and life with unusual beauty and harmony.