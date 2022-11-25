From the Depths

Not Available

Yidel, an Israeli businessman, is flying for a meeting overseas. The plane, mid-flight, encounters technical difficulties, and the pilot prepares for an emergency landing. Unsuccessful in the attempt, the plane crashes into a remote valley, far removed from civilization. Three passengers, Yidel included, survive the ordeal, yet the tragedy is far from over. They must now contend with inhumane conditions in addition to the lack of food and water. Yidel's hope is what keeps him going, as he sincerely believes that Hashem will rescue him from this terrible calamity. THE FILM CONVEYS THE POWER OF HAVING EMUNAH IN HASHEM, EVEN WHEN THE OUTCOME LOOKS BLEAK.