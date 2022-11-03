From the Orient with Fury

A scientist who has invented a weapon capable of disintegrating solid matter is kidnapped by a criminal gang, which intends to sell the scientist and his weapon to the highest bidder. A secret agent and the scientist's daughter set out to track down the kidnappers and rescue the scientist.
|Margaret Lee
|Evelyn Stone
|Fabienne Dali
|Simone Degas
|Evi Marandi
|Romy Kurtz
|Philippe Hersent
|Heston
|Mikaela Wood
|Dolores Lopez (as Mikaela)
|Fernando Sancho
|Loud patron in Paris restaurant
View Full Cast >