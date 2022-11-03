Not Available

From the Orient with Fury

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fida Cinematografica

A scientist who has invented a weapon capable of disintegrating solid matter is kidnapped by a criminal gang, which intends to sell the scientist and his weapon to the highest bidder. A secret agent and the scientist's daughter set out to track down the kidnappers and rescue the scientist.

Cast

Margaret LeeEvelyn Stone
Fabienne DaliSimone Degas
Evi MarandiRomy Kurtz
Philippe HersentHeston
Mikaela WoodDolores Lopez (as Mikaela)
Fernando SanchoLoud patron in Paris restaurant

View Full Cast >

Images