A male sketch artist goes down with his ship to a dazzling underwater world, guided by a silent, beautiful mermaid. Also in the Sargasso Sea area, is a Casablanca on a tiny rock inhabited only by a sensual auburn-haired violist, who serenades passing creatures, including a pod of friendly killer whales. The artist exploring the deep sea wonders: is he dead, dreaming, reincarnated or ?