Mack Dawg Productions is proud to present our latest work, “From __, with Love”. This is by far the best film we have ever made. Shot in 16mm film “From __, with Love” brings you into the lives of fifteen of the best snowboarders in the world. Follow the MDP crew as we traverse the globe in search of the most progressive snowboarding to date. From Russia to California, Finland to Alaska, Norway to Austria you will see huge jumps, insane rails, deep powder, and all the fun stuff in between, The DVD contains two completely different cuts. The first is travel based and highlights the adventures that we encountered throughout the season. The second sut is athlete based and only shows each riders highlights. You get the best of both worlds in one package. This is our gift to you- “From MDP, with Love”.