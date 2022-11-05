Not Available

Frontier Days

  • Western
  • Romance
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Altmount Pictures Company

Henry Jethrow is after the Wilson ranch. He has George Wilson unknowningly sign a note for the ranch, has him killed, and then presents the note. The Pinto Kid, investigating cattle rustlers, accidentally drops his glove at the murder scene and now has a price on his head. He has Beth Wilson turn him and use the reward money to reclaim the note. Now he has to escape jail and find the real killers.

Cast

Wheeler OakmanHenry Jethrow
Bill Cody Jr.Bart Wilson
Franklyn FarnumGeorge Wilson
Lafe McKeeHank Wilson
Victor PotelDeputy Tex Hatch
Robert McKenzieCasey

Images