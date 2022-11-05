Frontier Days

Henry Jethrow is after the Wilson ranch. He has George Wilson unknowningly sign a note for the ranch, has him killed, and then presents the note. The Pinto Kid, investigating cattle rustlers, accidentally drops his glove at the murder scene and now has a price on his head. He has Beth Wilson turn him and use the reward money to reclaim the note. Now he has to escape jail and find the real killers.
|Wheeler Oakman
|Henry Jethrow
|Bill Cody Jr.
|Bart Wilson
|Franklyn Farnum
|George Wilson
|Lafe McKee
|Hank Wilson
|Victor Potel
|Deputy Tex Hatch
|Robert McKenzie
|Casey
