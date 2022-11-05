Frontier Pony Express

In the midst of the Civil War, Lassiter has a plan to get control of California. Working out of St. Joseph, he plans to send forged messages to the troops on the west coast via Pony Express. First he attempts to bribe Pony Express ride Roy Rogers. When Roy refuses he turns to the outlaw Johnson and his gang and this leads to trouble.
|Roy Rogers
|Roy Rogers
|Lynne Roberts
|Ann Langhorne
|Raymond Hatton
|Horseshoe
|Edward Keane
|Senator Calhoun Lassister
|Noble Johnson
|Luke Johnson
|Monte Blue
|Cherokee
View Full Cast >