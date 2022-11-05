Not Available

Frontier Pony Express

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Republic Pictures

In the midst of the Civil War, Lassiter has a plan to get control of California. Working out of St. Joseph, he plans to send forged messages to the troops on the west coast via Pony Express. First he attempts to bribe Pony Express ride Roy Rogers. When Roy refuses he turns to the outlaw Johnson and his gang and this leads to trouble.

Cast

Roy RogersRoy Rogers
Lynne RobertsAnn Langhorne
Raymond HattonHorseshoe
Edward KeaneSenator Calhoun Lassister
Noble JohnsonLuke Johnson
Monte BlueCherokee

Images