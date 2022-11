Not Available

In August 1998, two cars exploded simultaneously at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 268 and injuring 5,000. CIA and FBI investigators soon identified suspects, including accused mastermind and Saudi exile Osama bin Laden. But was this an individual terrorist act, or a symptom of deeply rooted anti-U.S. vendettas? In collaboration with The New York Times, "Frontline" investigates bin Laden, his followers, and the Africa bombings.