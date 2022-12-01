Not Available

For the first time in forever, Disney Cruise Line shared full video of Frozen, A Musical Spectacular to enjoy on land featuring the opening cast. Frozen, A Musical Spectacular is presented exclusively aboard the Disney Wonder and Disney Fantasy. The show is a full-length retelling of Anna and Elsa’s Frozen adventure in Arendelle based on the Disney animated movie. Frozen, A Musical Spectacular revisits the captivating escapades of royal sisters Anna and Elsa when an accident as children changes their lives—and their relationship—forever.