Stolen goods? Petty theft and the scourge of drugs in yer neighbourhood? The burly bear bobbies are on the beat and cumming to the rescue nicking all the bad boys and the dirty rotten scallies and giving out some law and order in the best way they know how - a fucking good pounding up their thieving scaly backsides! Forget truncheons and tasers - these beefy cops have got some real weapons down their trousers and they're gonna use them in Fuck Me! It's the Bear Police