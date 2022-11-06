Not Available

Fuga dal paradiso

  • Science Fiction

In a futuristic society, an old man tells the legend of a strange medal to two children. In flashback, we learn that after a nuclear catastrophe, two teenagers were living in an artificial paradise, maintained by electronic means, and once decide to leave that shelter and escape using that same medal - a mini video-disc - in search of outer-space freedom.

Cast

Fabrice JossoTeo
Inés SastreBeatrice
Horst BuchholzThor
Aurore ClémentSarah
Jacques PerrinEliseo
Van JohnsonErzähler

