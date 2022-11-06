Fuga dal paradiso

In a futuristic society, an old man tells the legend of a strange medal to two children. In flashback, we learn that after a nuclear catastrophe, two teenagers were living in an artificial paradise, maintained by electronic means, and once decide to leave that shelter and escape using that same medal - a mini video-disc - in search of outer-space freedom.
|Fabrice Josso
|Teo
|Inés Sastre
|Beatrice
|Horst Buchholz
|Thor
|Aurore Clément
|Sarah
|Jacques Perrin
|Eliseo
|Van Johnson
|Erzähler
