Full Body Massage

Nina, an art dealer, has her weekly massage appointment and is surprised to find out her usual masseur, Douglas, has sent a replacement named Fitch. The pair develop an easy rapport during the session, with talk about past relationships. As Nina lies topless on the massage table, Fitch also takes time to explain various massage techniques, including those used by Hopi medicine men.
|Bryan Brown
|Fitch
|Christopher Burgard
|Douglas
|Elizabeth Barondes
|Alice
|Gareth Williams
|Harry Willis
|Gabriella Hall
|Young Nina (as Laura Saldivar)
|Mimi Rogers
|Nina
View Full Cast >