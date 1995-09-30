1995

Full Body Massage

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 30th, 1995

Studio

Full Body Productions Inc.

Nina, an art dealer, has her weekly massage appointment and is surprised to find out her usual masseur, Douglas, has sent a replacement named Fitch. The pair develop an easy rapport during the session, with talk about past relationships. As Nina lies topless on the massage table, Fitch also takes time to explain various massage techniques, including those used by Hopi medicine men.

Cast

Bryan BrownFitch
Christopher BurgardDouglas
Elizabeth BarondesAlice
Gareth WilliamsHarry Willis
Gabriella HallYoung Nina (as Laura Saldivar)
Mimi RogersNina

