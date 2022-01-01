Full-Court Miracle is a 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie. It premiered on November 23, 2003. Inspired by the true story of University of Virginia basketball star Lamont Carr, the film centers on a group of young Jewish basketball players who search for a coach to help them out of a slump. The main character Alex Schlotsky is inspired by the true story of Alex Barbag and Chad Korpeck.
|Alex D. Linz
|Alex Schlotsky
|R. H. Thomson
|Rabbi Lewis
|Sean Marquette
|Big Ben Swartz
|Jase Blankfort
|Stick Goldstein
|Erik Knudsen
|TJ Murphy
|Sheila McCarthy
|Mrs. Klein
View Full Cast >