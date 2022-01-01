Not Available

Full Court Miracle

  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Disney Channel

Full-Court Miracle is a 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie. It premiered on November 23, 2003. Inspired by the true story of University of Virginia basketball star Lamont Carr, the film centers on a group of young Jewish basketball players who search for a coach to help them out of a slump. The main character Alex Schlotsky is inspired by the true story of Alex Barbag and Chad Korpeck.

Cast

Alex D. LinzAlex Schlotsky
R. H. ThomsonRabbi Lewis
Sean MarquetteBig Ben Swartz
Jase BlankfortStick Goldstein
Erik KnudsenTJ Murphy
Sheila McCarthyMrs. Klein

