Fuller Report, Base Stockholm

Ken Clark is such a lug. All he wants out of his visit to Stockholm is a Swedish girl but luckily for us he gets much more. I say luckily because this is a heck of a fun movie. Clark plays Dick Worth, an American racing driver in Stockholm to put on an exhibition that his boss Bennet (Jess Hahn) hopes will result in orders for cars. At least that's what Worth believes. Worth gets drawn into CIA business when he is mistaken for a spy and takes on the job of recovering the Fuller Report, CIA information about an assassination plot.