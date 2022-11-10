Not Available

Fun with Dick and Jane

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

JC 23 Entertainment

After losing their high-paying corporate jobs, Jane and Dick Harper (Jim Carrey and Téa Leoni) turn to robbing banks to maintain their upwardly mobile standard of living in this action-comedy based on the 1977 film of the same name. The couple's hold-up act begins as a desperate measure. But before long, they're actually enjoying it -- and now it's getting to be a habit.

Cast

Téa LeoniJane Harper
Alec BaldwinJack McCallister
Richard JenkinsFrank Bascombe
Angie HarmonVeronica Cleeman
John Michael HigginsGarth
Richard BurgiJoe Cleeman

