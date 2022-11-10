Fun with Dick and Jane

After losing their high-paying corporate jobs, Jane and Dick Harper (Jim Carrey and Téa Leoni) turn to robbing banks to maintain their upwardly mobile standard of living in this action-comedy based on the 1977 film of the same name. The couple's hold-up act begins as a desperate measure. But before long, they're actually enjoying it -- and now it's getting to be a habit.
|Téa Leoni
|Jane Harper
|Alec Baldwin
|Jack McCallister
|Richard Jenkins
|Frank Bascombe
|Angie Harmon
|Veronica Cleeman
|John Michael Higgins
|Garth
|Richard Burgi
|Joe Cleeman
