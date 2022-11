Not Available

Founded in the early 1980s, the shoe cooperative Togo numbered over thirty stores in Turin and its province. Until 2012, when that dream and that empire began to crumble. Today, all that remain are two stores and 450,000 euros in debt. Every morning, my parents and my sister wake up and don’t know how they will cope. When I realized the disaster, I joined them and witnessed the explosion of malaise which, for years, I had pretended didn’t exist.