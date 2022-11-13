Furia Oculta

Not Available

Joshua, a freshman, goes to school everyday, because he has to. Everyday he gets picked on, beat up, and bullied. His teachers aren't aware, security can only react to what they see and his only friend, Stephen, is too afraid to step to his defense. Rage has a way of hiding itself until it's too late, and in Joshua rage is buried deep. There are signs that his rage is trying to escape, but no one sees them. He indulges his anger in the games that he plays, the lists that he keeps, and the movies that he watches. Until one day he gets pushed too far.