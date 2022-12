Not Available

Ronan Pierce is a vigilante cop with one thing on his mind, revenge. When his past comes back to haunt him in the form of a former friend Damien Logan, now human trafficking kingpin, Ronan must fight his way through the deadly streets of Harbor City and all the scum bags in his way to find his kidnapped ex wife. With the help of a former circus clown Karina McCoy, Ronan will paint the town red in this action packed comic book style adventure.