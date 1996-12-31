Fushigi Yûgi: The Mysterious Play - Reflections OAV 3

Taka (technically Tamahome) and Miaka are now happily married and only six months before their new family would be born, but an obessed girl named Mayo would do anything to make Taka hers. She enters the world of the Four Gods, determined to win Taka's heart and be the new priestess.
|Tomokazu Seki
|Chichiri "Houjun Ri (Voice)
|Lenore Zann
|Chiriko "Doukon Ou (English)
|Takehito Koyasu
|Hotohori "Seishuku Shu (Voice)
|Kirk Thornton
|Hotohori "Seishuku Shu (English)
|Richard Epcar
|Mitsukake "Juan Myou (English)
|Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
|Nuriko "Ryuuen Chou (English)
