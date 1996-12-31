1996

Fushigi Yûgi: The Mysterious Play - Reflections OAV 3

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1996

Studio

Not Available

Taka (technically Tamahome) and Miaka are now happily married and only six months before their new family would be born, but an obessed girl named Mayo would do anything to make Taka hers. She enters the world of the Four Gods, determined to win Taka's heart and be the new priestess.

Cast

Tomokazu SekiChichiri "Houjun Ri (Voice)
Lenore ZannChiriko "Doukon Ou (English)
Takehito KoyasuHotohori "Seishuku Shu (Voice)
Kirk ThorntonHotohori "Seishuku Shu (English)
Richard EpcarMitsukake "Juan Myou (English)
Mary Elizabeth McGlynnNuriko "Ryuuen Chou (English)

View Full Cast >

Images