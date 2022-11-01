Not Available

Futari wa Precure Splash Star Movie: Tick Tack Kiki Ippatsu!

  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Animation

In the middle of a karaoke contest, Saki and Mai find that time has suddenly stopped. Following some spirits, they wind up in the Land of Clocks where they find Sirloin, a warrior from Dark Fall who is keeping the Infinite Clock hostage. Naturally, Pretty Cure won't stand for this, and they begin to battle. But can they stop fighting with each other first?

Cast

Orie KimotoSaki Hyuga/Cure Bloom/Cure Bright
Atsuko EnomotoMai Mishō/Cure Egret/Cure Windy
Kappei YamaguchiFlappy
Miyu MatsukiChoppy
Yuriko FuchizakiMupu
Akemi OkamuraFupu

