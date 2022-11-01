Futari wa Precure Splash Star Movie: Tick Tack Kiki Ippatsu!

In the middle of a karaoke contest, Saki and Mai find that time has suddenly stopped. Following some spirits, they wind up in the Land of Clocks where they find Sirloin, a warrior from Dark Fall who is keeping the Infinite Clock hostage. Naturally, Pretty Cure won't stand for this, and they begin to battle. But can they stop fighting with each other first?
|Orie Kimoto
|Saki Hyuga/Cure Bloom/Cure Bright
|Atsuko Enomoto
|Mai Mishō/Cure Egret/Cure Windy
|Kappei Yamaguchi
|Flappy
|Miyu Matsuki
|Choppy
|Yuriko Fuchizaki
|Mupu
|Akemi Okamura
|Fupu
