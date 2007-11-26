2007

Futurama: Bender's Big Score

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 26th, 2007

Studio

The Curiosity Company

The Planet Express crew return from cancellation, only to be robbed blind by hideous "sprunging" scam artists. Things go from bad to worse when the scammers hack Bender, start traveling through time, and take Earth over entirely! Will the crew be able to save the day, or will Bender's larcenous tendencies and their general incompetence doom them all?

Cast

Al GoreAl Gore (voice)
Billy WestPhilip J. Fry (voice)
Katey SagalTuranga Leela (voice)
Phil LaMarrHermes, extended cast
Mark HamillHannukkah Zombie
Sarah SilvermanMichelle (voice)

