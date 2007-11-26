Futurama: Bender's Big Score

The Planet Express crew return from cancellation, only to be robbed blind by hideous "sprunging" scam artists. Things go from bad to worse when the scammers hack Bender, start traveling through time, and take Earth over entirely! Will the crew be able to save the day, or will Bender's larcenous tendencies and their general incompetence doom them all?
|Al Gore
|Al Gore (voice)
|Billy West
|Philip J. Fry (voice)
|Katey Sagal
|Turanga Leela (voice)
|Phil LaMarr
|Hermes, extended cast
|Mark Hamill
|Hannukkah Zombie
|Sarah Silverman
|Michelle (voice)
