Futurama: The Beast with a Billion Backs

Fresh off ripping space-time a new one at the end of "Bender's Big Score," the Planet Express crew is back to mend the tear in reality, or (hopefully) at least not make it worse. Beyond the tear, though, lurks a being of inconceivable...tentacularity. What will become of Earth, and indeed, our universe, when faced with the Beast with a Billion Backs?
|Billy West
|Fry / Farnsworth / Zoidberg / Brannigan (voice)
|Katey Sagal
|Turanga Leela (voice)
|John DiMaggio
|Bender (voice)
|Maurice LaMarche
|Kif Kroker (voice)
|Lauren Tom
|Amy Wong (voice)
|Dan Castellaneta
|The Robot Devil (voice)
