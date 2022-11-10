Not Available

Futurama: The Beast with a Billion Backs

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Curiosity Company

Fresh off ripping space-time a new one at the end of "Bender's Big Score," the Planet Express crew is back to mend the tear in reality, or (hopefully) at least not make it worse. Beyond the tear, though, lurks a being of inconceivable...tentacularity. What will become of Earth, and indeed, our universe, when faced with the Beast with a Billion Backs?

Cast

Billy WestFry / Farnsworth / Zoidberg / Brannigan (voice)
Katey SagalTuranga Leela (voice)
John DiMaggioBender (voice)
Maurice LaMarcheKif Kroker (voice)
Lauren TomAmy Wong (voice)
Dan CastellanetaThe Robot Devil (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images