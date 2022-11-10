Futureworld

Two years after the Westworld tragedy in the Delos amusement park, the corporate owners have reopened the park following over $1 billion in safety and other improvements. For publicity purposes, reporters Chuck Browning and Tracy Ballard are invited to review the park. Just prior to arriving at the park, however, Browning is given a clue by a dying man that something is amiss.
|Peter Fonda
|Chuck Browning
|Blythe Danner
|Tracy Ballard
|Arthur Hill
|Dr. Duffy
|Yul Brynner
|The Gunslinger
|John P. Ryan
|Dr. Schneider
|Stuart Margolin
|Harry
