1976

Futureworld

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 1976

Studio

American International Pictures

Two years after the Westworld tragedy in the Delos amusement park, the corporate owners have reopened the park following over $1 billion in safety and other improvements. For publicity purposes, reporters Chuck Browning and Tracy Ballard are invited to review the park. Just prior to arriving at the park, however, Browning is given a clue by a dying man that something is amiss.

Cast

Peter FondaChuck Browning
Blythe DannerTracy Ballard
Arthur HillDr. Duffy
Yul BrynnerThe Gunslinger
John P. RyanDr. Schneider
Stuart MargolinHarry

Images