Fuuin Eizou 1 - Norowareta Mori

Dance Studio: Video security cameras had been installed in the dance studio somewhere in Tokyo, whereafter the girl went missing without a trace. Crawling: A female reporter for a local video variety show investigates the rumour of the "crawling woman" Spoon Woman: Sent by a regular contributor, footage of a voyeur who is chased by a woman once she becomes aware of his camera. Shadow-shape: A viewer submitted incident filmed at club camp, showing the dangers of stopping in the middle of an incantation. Cursed Woods: A gravure idol and her camera are left behind in a forest where strange phenomena are witnessed time and time again.