Fuuin Eizou 10 - Norowareta Dousoukai

Mirror Dweller: A young woman hears voices emanate from an antique mirror at night. At the instructions of a psychic, she installs a camera in the room and records ungodly things! Little Red Riding Hood: A surveillance camera in a school elevator captures continues shocking footage of a strange girl wearing a red hood. Behind the Drapes: Posted by a voyeur, spying on a woman living on the second floor of an apartment building, until one day the appearance of police man in uniform is caught on tape. Manga Cafe: Room F6: Posted by a college student, following up on rumours surrounding a manga cafe, by spending the night with a camera. Cursed Reunion: Posted by a male secretary who received an e-mail from someone that could not possibly have attended the reunion.