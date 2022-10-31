Fuuin Eizou 5 - Love Hotel no Onnen

Not Available

Punk'd: A group of college students is performing a test of courage in an abandoned school. After a female student enters the classroom with a camera, the project proves to be a great success. Family Portrait: This video was inspired by the theme of the "beauty of family". The camera captured something mysterious in regards to the reclusive elder brother. Shrine: A couple pays a late-night visit to a shrine, where ominous sounds can be heard. After heading towards the sound, they're confronted with the human form of madness. Abandoned Building: A single camera left at the remains of an old abandoned building, captures young people exploring the former residences. But that's not all the camera records. Curse of the Love Hotel: A camera was discovered in one of the rooms at a Love Hotel, recording the date between a man, a woman... and "someone" else.