Fiore di Levante, Zakynthos, in 1883. A young lady of noble rank, Foteini Santri, lives a carefree life with her younger brother Mimis. The arrival of her first cousin, forty-year-old Angelos Marinis, who has come to the island on vacation, puts an end to her carefree existeness and fills her with troubles and worries. Angelos falls passionately in love with her, but she doesn’t respond to his feelings, since they are related. Angelos, disappointed, returns to Athens...