The bitter fight for supremacy between the three most popular girls at North Gateway High takes an unexpected turn when their classmate, Tanner, is outed and becomes the school’s first openly gay student. The trio races to bag the big trend in fashion accessories, the Gay Best Friend, while Tanner must decide whether his skyrocketing popularity is more important than the friendships he is leaving behind.
|Paul Iacono
|Brent Van Camp
|Sasha Pieterse
|Fawcett Brooks
|Andrea Bowen
|'Shley Osgoode
|Molly Tarlov
|Sophie Aster
|Evanna Lynch
|McKenzie Price
|Xosha Roquemore
|Caprice Winters
