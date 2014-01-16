2014

G.B.F.

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 2014

Studio

School Pictures

The bitter fight for supremacy between the three most popular girls at North Gateway High takes an unexpected turn when their classmate, Tanner, is outed and becomes the school’s first openly gay student. The trio races to bag the big trend in fashion accessories, the Gay Best Friend, while Tanner must decide whether his skyrocketing popularity is more important than the friendships he is leaving behind.

Cast

Paul IaconoBrent Van Camp
Sasha PieterseFawcett Brooks
Andrea Bowen'Shley Osgoode
Molly TarlovSophie Aster
Evanna LynchMcKenzie Price
Xosha RoquemoreCaprice Winters

View Full Cast >

Images