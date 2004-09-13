2004

G.I. Joe: Valor vs. Venom

  • Animation
  • Family

September 13th, 2004

G.I. Joe, perennial icon of American boyhood, gets a 21st-century update in a new CGI-animated children's series of thrilling military adventure. In this action-packed movie, as America's daring, highly trained special mission force, the G.I. Joe team faces its greatest threat yet from the evil Cobra Organization. Under the direction of Cobra Commander, DNA from the world's most ferocious animals

Cast

Lisa Ann BeleyScarlett (voice)
Brian DobsonFlint (voice)
Alistair AbellAce (voice)
Doron BellTunnel Rat (voice)
Louis ChirilloFrostbite (voice)
Don S. DavisWild Bill (voice)

