Not Available

G-Lock - Absorbed by the Grid filmed Live August 16, 1997. Chris McLaren (bass), Frank Thomas (guitar / vocals, Mykill (drums), Liz Spires (vocals), and Steve Neal (vocals) in the bonus video. This DVD was sourced off a VHS tape from 1997, so audio and video quality may not 100% in all areas. Photosensitive Seizure Warning due to flashing images or lights.