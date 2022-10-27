James "Brick" Davis, a struggling attorney, owes his education to a mob member named McKay, but refuses to get involved with the underworld. When his friend Eddie Buchanan is gunned down by gangster Brad Collins while on assignment for the Justice Department, Brick decides to give up the law for a career with the Department.
|James Cagney
|'Brick' Davis
|Margaret Lindsay
|Kay McCord
|Ann Dvorak
|Jean Morgan
|Robert Armstrong
|Jeff McCord
|Barton MacLane
|Collins
|Lloyd Nolan
|Hugh Farrell
