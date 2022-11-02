G3: Live in Tokyo

Not Available

G3, a guitar supergroup that features top-tier shredders Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, and John Petrucci, is a guitar-lover's dream come true. The band's usual high energy is cranked up even higher on this live Tokyo date, and the amount of heavy riffing and blistering leads throughout the set is mightily ferocious. Petrucci, who rose to prominence in the progressive metal band Dream Theater, distinguishes himself here, and proves that his six-string skills are on par with revered axe-slinging of Vai and Satriani. In addition to some extended jams, there are covers of classic, guitar-defining rock songs (Deep Purple's "Smoke On the Water" and Jimi Hendrix's "Foxey Lady," among them) that add a dash of fun to the jaw-dropping pyrotechnics on offer.