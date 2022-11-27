Gaadi Tera Bhai Chalayega by Nishant Tanwar

Not Available

Nishant Tanwar is back again after the success of his previous special "Dilli se hun B***D", available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, He has been gathering new experiences, new perspectives and revisiting past memories to present yet another tangy, bone tickling and brand new stand up special with a pinch of India. Swaad Anusaar. This time he talks about his dreams, aspirations, hopes, and struggles. Join us as Nishant takes us through his journey from being an underdog to becoming one of India's most beloved stand-up comedians. So hop on and wear your seat belt because "Gaadi Tera Bhai Chalayega".