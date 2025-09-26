2025

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Ryan Crego

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 26th, 2025

Studio

Universal Pictures

Gabby heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby's dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera, Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it's too late.

Cast

Laila Lockhart KranerGabby
Gloria EstefanGrandma Gigi
Kristen WiigVera
Darren CrissMarty the Party Cat (voice)
Eduardo FrancoDaniel James "DJ" Catnip (voice)
Juliet DonenfeldCakey (voice)

