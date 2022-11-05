Not Available

Gabi Ng Lagim consists of three horror stories with vampires and ghosts. These three-fold horror stories are composed of typical Filipino scares like dead person born to life thru a bad spirit, a ghost haunting to achieve justice and a haunted house. The first story involves vampires and it's actually the creepiest one with some atmospheric shots of the graveyard. The second story about ghosts is mildly suspenseful too. The third story is the weakest one with plenty of fake scares and silly comedy. It has haunted house and a group of Filipino guys scaring themselves silly. So if you are into Filipino horror you may give this one a try. (IMDB)