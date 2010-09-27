Gacy House

A group of paranormal investigators enter the abandoned home of paedophile and serial killer John Gacy, hoping to find evidence of paranormal activity. Upon entering the house they set-up cameras throughout the abandoned house while going room to room with hand-held cameras, performing séance's and asking for John Gacy to come forward. As the evening progresses it seems the investigators are not prepared for the horror still within the house.
|Rachel Riley
|Lena Russell
|James Arthur Lewis
|Mike Lewis
|Matthew Temple
|Robby Williams
|Michael Gaglio
|Professor Roger Franklin
|Brett A. Newton
|Gary Gold
|Diana Terranova
|Janina Peslo
View Full Cast >