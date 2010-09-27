2010

Gacy House

  • Horror
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 27th, 2010

Studio

The Asylum

A group of paranormal investigators enter the abandoned home of paedophile and serial killer John Gacy, hoping to find evidence of paranormal activity. Upon entering the house they set-up cameras throughout the abandoned house while going room to room with hand-held cameras, performing séance's and asking for John Gacy to come forward. As the evening progresses it seems the investigators are not prepared for the horror still within the house.

Cast

Rachel RileyLena Russell
James Arthur LewisMike Lewis
Matthew TempleRobby Williams
Michael GaglioProfessor Roger Franklin
Brett A. NewtonGary Gold
Diana TerranovaJanina Peslo

View Full Cast >

Images