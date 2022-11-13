Not Available

The first of the series of shorts, featuring magazine-and advertising illustrator and syndicated cartoonist Jefferson Machamer, produced by Educational Pictures, for 20th Century Fox distribution, as Educational Pictures did not operate exchanges of their own. The title for this initial entry was taken from his longest-running strip, "Gags and Gals" of the several he did. This one featured, as did the others in the series, various NYC models and actresses posing in bathing suits, and various stages of getting undressed and getting dressed. Since this was 1936, those stages were usually the beginning and the end of the process.