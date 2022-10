Not Available

Buck Denver has a simple dream - to save the galaxy. Working for the Galactic Mission Board, Buck dreams of carrying God’s love to every corner of the Milky Way! Except he doesn’t have a starship. Or a crew. Or even a captain’s license. He just needs a chance. But when that chance comes and Buck finds himself leading a real mission into deep space, things don’t go at ALL like he imagined! If he’s doing what God wants him to do, why is everything going wrong?!?