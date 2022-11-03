Not Available

Gallant Defender

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Munro and his gang control the valley and are driving away all nesters. Johnny arrives, and taking an interest in Barbara McGrail, decides to help the nesters. He receives unexpected help from Barbara's uncle who is posing as Salty Smith, one of Munro's hired guns. Salty thinks Munro killed his brother and is out to get proof.

Cast

Charles StarrettJohnny Flagg
Harry WoodsBarr Munro
Edward LeSaintHarvey Campbell
Jack CliffordSheriff Luther
Al BridgeSalty Smith
George ChesebroHenchman Joe Swale

