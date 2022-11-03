Gallant Defender

Munro and his gang control the valley and are driving away all nesters. Johnny arrives, and taking an interest in Barbara McGrail, decides to help the nesters. He receives unexpected help from Barbara's uncle who is posing as Salty Smith, one of Munro's hired guns. Salty thinks Munro killed his brother and is out to get proof.
|Charles Starrett
|Johnny Flagg
|Harry Woods
|Barr Munro
|Edward LeSaint
|Harvey Campbell
|Jack Clifford
|Sheriff Luther
|Al Bridge
|Salty Smith
|George Chesebro
|Henchman Joe Swale
