1994

Gambler V: Playing for Keeps

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 1st, 1994

Studio

Brady Hawkes has to run to his son's rescue once again in this continuation of the Gambler stories. Jeremiah is now a young man who has become involved with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Brady pursues the gang in order to get Jeremiah out of the gang before he gets in too much trouble with the law.

Cast

Scott PaulinButch Cassidy
Brett CullenSundance Kid
Mariska HargitayEtta Place
Kris KammJeremiah Hawkes
Cathy WorthingtonTemperance Woman #2
Kenny RogersBrady Hawkes

