Gambler V: Playing for Keeps

Brady Hawkes has to run to his son's rescue once again in this continuation of the Gambler stories. Jeremiah is now a young man who has become involved with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Brady pursues the gang in order to get Jeremiah out of the gang before he gets in too much trouble with the law.
|Scott Paulin
|Butch Cassidy
|Brett Cullen
|Sundance Kid
|Mariska Hargitay
|Etta Place
|Kris Kamm
|Jeremiah Hawkes
|Cathy Worthington
|Temperance Woman #2
|Kenny Rogers
|Brady Hawkes
View Full Cast >