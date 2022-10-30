Game of Your Life

When industrious high school gamer Zach Taylor lands a prized scholarship to the prestigious Digital Institute of Game Design (DIGD), his future breaks wide open. The opportunity to study under gaming legend Marcus Bentton and alongside the country’s most creative minds will certainly propel him into a successful career as a video game designer. That is, if he can pass the infamous freshman project that eliminates more than half of the class within the first three months.
|Titus Makin Jr.
|Zach Taylor
|Nathan Kress
|Phillip
|Adam Cagley
|Donald Wallace
|Blake Cooper Griffin
|Andy Rychman
|Lea Thompson
|Abbie
|Nadej k Bailey
|Gamer
