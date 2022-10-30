Not Available

Game of Your Life

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rosemont Productions International

When industrious high school gamer Zach Taylor lands a prized scholarship to the prestigious Digital Institute of Game Design (DIGD), his future breaks wide open. The opportunity to study under gaming legend Marcus Bentton and alongside the country’s most creative minds will certainly propel him into a successful career as a video game designer. That is, if he can pass the infamous freshman project that eliminates more than half of the class within the first three months.

Cast

Titus Makin Jr.Zach Taylor
Nathan KressPhillip
Adam CagleyDonald Wallace
Blake Cooper GriffinAndy Rychman
Lea ThompsonAbbie
Nadej k BaileyGamer

