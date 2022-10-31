Gamera vs. Gyaos

Gamera's back, and just in time to save Japan from Gaos, a mysterious bat-like creature awakened by a volcanic eruption. As in the first Gamera movie, a young boy establishes an emotional link with Gamera, and the two work together, with the help of the world's scientists, to put and end to Gaos' violent rampage.
|Kichijirô Ueda
|Tatsuemon Kanamura
|Reiko Kasahara
|Sumiko Kanamura
|Taro Marui
|Mite-no-Tetsu
|Yoshiro Kitahara
|Dr. Aoki
|Akira Natsuki
|Self-Defense Force General
|Kenji Ôyama
|District Police Commissioner
