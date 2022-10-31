Not Available

Gamera vs. Gyaos

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

Gamera's back, and just in time to save Japan from Gaos, a mysterious bat-like creature awakened by a volcanic eruption. As in the first Gamera movie, a young boy establishes an emotional link with Gamera, and the two work together, with the help of the world's scientists, to put and end to Gaos' violent rampage.

Cast

Kichijirô UedaTatsuemon Kanamura
Reiko KasaharaSumiko Kanamura
Taro MaruiMite-no-Tetsu
Yoshiro KitaharaDr. Aoki
Akira NatsukiSelf-Defense Force General
Kenji ÔyamaDistrict Police Commissioner

View Full Cast >

Images