Not Available

Gamera vs. Viras

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

A group of aliens from another planet head for Earth with the intentions of conquering it. Their first ship is destroyed in transit by the giant flying turtle Gamera. A second ship makes it to Earth and captures two Boy Scouts and holds them captive so that Gamera will not attack them. The aliens then implant a remote control device into the monster's neck and use the great turtle to attack Tokyo.

Cast

Tôru TakatsukaMasao Nakaya
Carl CraigJim Crane
Peter WilliamsDr. Dobie
Genzô WakayamaVoice of Boss
Carl ClayCarl Crane
Chikara HashimotoGeneral

View Full Cast >

Images