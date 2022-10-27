Gamera vs. Viras

A group of aliens from another planet head for Earth with the intentions of conquering it. Their first ship is destroyed in transit by the giant flying turtle Gamera. A second ship makes it to Earth and captures two Boy Scouts and holds them captive so that Gamera will not attack them. The aliens then implant a remote control device into the monster's neck and use the great turtle to attack Tokyo.
|Tôru Takatsuka
|Masao Nakaya
|Carl Craig
|Jim Crane
|Peter Williams
|Dr. Dobie
|Genzô Wakayama
|Voice of Boss
|Carl Clay
|Carl Crane
|Chikara Hashimoto
|General
View Full Cast >