1997

Gang Related

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 7th, 1997

Studio

Orion Pictures

Two corrupt cops have a successful, seemingly perfect money making scheme- they sell drugs that they seize from dealers, kill the dealers, and blame the crimes on street gangs. Their scheme is going along smoothly until they kill an undercover DEA agent posing as a dealer, and then try to cover-up their crime.

Cast

Tupac ShakurDetective Rodriguez
Lela RochonCynthia Webb
Dennis QuaidJoe Doe / William
James Earl JonesArthur Baylor
Gary ColeRichard Simms
Terrence 'T.C.' CarsonManny Landrew

Images