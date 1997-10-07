Gang Related

Two corrupt cops have a successful, seemingly perfect money making scheme- they sell drugs that they seize from dealers, kill the dealers, and blame the crimes on street gangs. Their scheme is going along smoothly until they kill an undercover DEA agent posing as a dealer, and then try to cover-up their crime.
|Tupac Shakur
|Detective Rodriguez
|Lela Rochon
|Cynthia Webb
|Dennis Quaid
|Joe Doe / William
|James Earl Jones
|Arthur Baylor
|Gary Cole
|Richard Simms
|Terrence 'T.C.' Carson
|Manny Landrew
View Full Cast >