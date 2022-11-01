Not Available

Gangaajal

  • Drama
  • Crime

An SP Amit Kumar who is given charge of Tezpur police station in Bihar. The area is full of corruption, inefficiency, bribery, nepotism, favoritism and crime with help from the local police. Gradually Amit realizes that the local politician Sadhu Yadav is the one who benefits the most out of it. Amit arrests Sunder Yadav...

Cast

Gracy SinghAnuradha
Mohan JoshiSadhu Yadav
Yashpal SharmaSunder Yadav
Akhilendra MishraDSP Bhurelal
Mukesh TiwariBachcha Yadav
Ayub KhanInspector Shaheed Khan

