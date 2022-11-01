An SP Amit Kumar who is given charge of Tezpur police station in Bihar. The area is full of corruption, inefficiency, bribery, nepotism, favoritism and crime with help from the local police. Gradually Amit realizes that the local politician Sadhu Yadav is the one who benefits the most out of it. Amit arrests Sunder Yadav...
|Gracy Singh
|Anuradha
|Mohan Joshi
|Sadhu Yadav
|Yashpal Sharma
|Sunder Yadav
|Akhilendra Mishra
|DSP Bhurelal
|Mukesh Tiwari
|Bachcha Yadav
|Ayub Khan
|Inspector Shaheed Khan
View Full Cast >