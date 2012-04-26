Based on a real WWII vet and family man turned bank robber. Disillusioned by his post war circumstances, Eddie Boyd is torn between the need to provide for his young family and an unfulfilled dream to head to Hollywood to become a star. He discovers a way to do both, robbing banks Hollywood style, but his dream leads him down a path of danger and tragedy.
|Kevin Durand
|Lenny Jackson
|Kelly Reilly
|Doreen Boyd
|Joseph Cross
|Val Kozak
|Brendan Fletcher
|Willie 'The Clown' Jackson
|Brian Cox
|Glover
|William Mapother
|Detective Rhys
